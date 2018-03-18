Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Popular cycling event Bike Chester is returning for the third year.

Families and cycling enthusiasts will have the chance to cycle one of three rides taking in Chester and the rugged mountains of Denbighshire while enjoying some of the region’s finest food and drink.

National property developer Redrow, which is backing the event, says the race is on for people to secure their place in this year’s event taking place on Sunday, June 10.

It will once again raise money for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Backford while individual riders can also nominate their own charity.

Starting and ending at The King’s School on Wrexham Road, just a short distance from the city centre, riders will have the choice of three new routes.

The 25-mile social is designed for novice cyclists and families while 50 or 80-mile challenge rides will be on offer for the keener rider.

These will take in the flat roads of Chester before venturing into the rugged mountains of Denbighshire. Riders will have the chance to tackle iconic climbs including the Horseshoe Pass while taking in the breath-taking scenery.

Cyclists will also be able to enjoy some of the region’s finest food and drink at food stations along the routes and at the finish.

Organised by cycling experts Iconic Cycling Events, Redrow says Bike Chester is growing year on year and attracted nearly 1,000 riders last year.

The event is fully supported and features food stops and route signs as well as mechanical support. Details of the routes will be announced shortly.

(Image: Martin J.Toole)

Dave Bexon, group sales and marketing director at Redrow Homes, said: “As one of the UK’s leading home builders, our brand purpose is the create a better way for people to live.

“We do this by creating thriving communities, building responsibly and valuing people, an excellent fit with cycling’s own values.”

Richard Best, chief executive officer at Iconic Cycling Events, added: “We’re thrilled to have secured the support of Redrow Homes again this year. Without the continued enthusiasm from our sponsors and cyclists, Bike Chester would not have become the friendly and inclusive event it is today.

“Now a firm fixture in the cycling calendar I hope we will see even more cyclists turn out this year to enjoy a fantastic day of cycling and to support some very worthy local charities.”

Entry is £36 per ride for the 80 and 50-mile rides or £26 for the 25-mile ride. New to 2018 is a family entry for the 25-mile route at £70 for two adults and two children under 16. For more information and to register visit www.bikechester.co.uk.

The hospice points out it receives only around a quarter of its annual £4m running costs from the NHS. The remaining amount is raised through the community to enable services to be provided totally free to those who need them.