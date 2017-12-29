Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The annual Big Yellow Self Storage Christmas Toy Appeal supported by The Chronicle has once again reached a very successful conclusion, with more than £10,000 worth of new toys and gifts donated in the lead-up to Christmas.

The amount of donations has meant that several local children’s charities were able to benefit from a large allocation of presents for under-privileged children and their families, with all now able to open presents on Christmas Day.

Business development manager at the Big Yellow Chester store on Sealand Road Jeff Banks thanked everyone for their efforts in helping beat the target set at the launch of the appeal last month.

He said: “Our toy appeal has once again caught the imagination of the people and businesses around Chester and all I can do is say a very big thank you to each and every one of them that has donated gifts and toys.

“Every year I wonder if we can beat the last and year on year this appeal gets bigger and better, and the city of Chester should be immensely proud of the difference they have made to many children and families who are going through very tough times this Christmas.

“I’ve heard several tragic stories about some families that the charities are looking after, and the simple fact is they wouldn’t have had presents to open at all had it not been for the Toy Appeal.

“Even a few days prior to Christmas we received a call for help, and thanks to the very kind donations we’ve been able to do just that and put some smiles on faces this Christmas.”

The appeal has seen donations being distributed to local children’s charities including Save the Family , Local Solutions at Plas Bellin Hall, Cheshire Buddies, Miles of Smiles and Age UK. The Children’s Ward and the Elderly Project at the Countess of Chester Hospital benefited from donations this year too.

Businesses such as Morrisons supermarket in Saltney, Chester FC , Royal Mail on Jupiter Drive, the Co-Op in Westminster Park, Buttercup Nursery in Ellesmere Port, ITC Travel, Merrill Lynch and pupils at Upton High School have all been instrumental in their collections for the appeal, and Jeff was full of praise for their collective efforts.

He added: “The support they have shown towards the toy appeal with their donations has been absolutely superb. I’d like to pass on my thanks to all of those that helped this year’s Christmas Toy Appeal be the best yet and hopefully they’ll join us again next year and help us continue to break records again!”

If you would like to be involved with next year’s Toy Appeal please contact Jeff Banks at Big Yellow Self Storage Chester on 01244 399993 or by emailing chester@bigyellow.co.uk.