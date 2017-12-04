Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One young lady who is guaranteed a place on Santa’s nice list this year is Tilly Axford from Kingsley.

The Helsby Hillside School pupil was preparing to celebrate her seventh birthday when she decided she wanted to do something special to help others.

So she asked her mother if she could hold a party where everyone brought gifts for children who are not likely to get a present this Christmas.

(Image: UGC)

The party, which was advertised as a charity Christmas disco on the invitations, took place on Sunday at Helsby Community Centre and was attended by more than 50 children, all of whom donated a gift.

So now an impressive number of presents is being delivered to the Save the Children charity to be distributed to other youngsters.

The invitation read: “You and your siblings are invited to my charity disco. Instead of buying me a gift, I would appreciate it if you bought a gift for Save the Children. I am collecting gifts for children who are less fortunate than you and I. All I ask is that you wrap it and label it either “boy” or “girl” and put an age on it that it is most appropriate for.

(Image: UGC)

“We will be serving hotdogs, cakes, sweets, crisps and drinks. There will be a DJ playing all our favoruite songs and if we are good we may even get a visit from Santa!”

Her aunt Nikki McCumiskey said: “I personally think she deserves a little recognition as at six years old - which she was when she came up with the idea - this was a massive thing for a child to not want presents for herself."