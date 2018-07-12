Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police are trying to trace the culprits who pushed over floral planters at The Port Arcades in Ellesmere Port on Wednesday night (July 11).

The incident happened on the same evening as the England-Croatia semi-final but appears to have happened about 9pm, before the end of the game, so may not be in any way related.

Police have posted a witness appeal on social media sparking outrage from resident furious at what the vandals have done.

Steven Dodd wrote on Facebook: “This was done before England lost tonight. Was walking through town, 3 of them were turned over. Plants looked ruined. Money just wasted. Name and shame them.”

Gemma Roberts commented: “Everything we have round here gets wrecked...Don’t get why they do it was only commenting how nice they looked the other day!”

Maxine Bowler-Byrne said: “What a shame. They looked lovely and now destroyed, what a waste they need to be ashamed of themselves but they probably don’t have the brain cells to understand between right and wrong.”

Many people have suggested the police should review CCTV footage.

Carmel Warburton said: “Surely the CCTV from the surrounding shops would have caught something.”

Chester businessman Adam Dandy, owner of Dandy's Topsoil, has offered to replace all the compost and soil lost saying it was 'such a shame that some people do this'.

Cheshire Police tweeted a photo of a damaged planter with the following message: “Were you in The Port Arcades at around 9pm tonight (Wednesday)? Did you see anyone damaging these planters?”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference: IML120935.