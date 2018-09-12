Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The fight is on to stop Royal Bank of Scotland from shutting its Prestbury branch - the last remaining bank in the village.

As part of a wider programme of closures the financial giant has announced the outlet’s final day will January 28 next year.

The Nat West branch in Prestbury closed in 2016, leaving Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) as the only one. The next nearest would be in Macclesfield town centre.

RBS says transactions have fallen 25 per cent since 2012 and only eight customers visit the branch ‘on a regular weekly’ basis.

A similar picture has been painted for the RBS in Disley, which is also to shut on January 23.

But community figures in both places say the branches are still important and they plan to lobby the bank for a change of mind.

John Martin, of Prestbury Parish Council, said: “We are disappointed not to have been consulted or forewarned and hope to engage with RBS to lobby to keep it open.

“I can see why it may make sense to the company but it doesn’t to the community that relies on it. This will cause difficulty, particularly for certain members of the community.

“We have an ageing population in Prestbury so very much have the clientele that would use a community bank.”

Across England and Wales RBS is shutting 54 branches with the loss of almost 260 jobs.

Union Unite has hit out a the closures, branding them ‘utterly disgusting’ and saying businesses, disabled people and the elderly will be particularly hit.

RBS says transactions at Disley have reduced by 44 per cent since 2012 with only 13 customers now visiting the branch on a regular weekly basis.

The town also now has no banks as its Nat West, run by the same company as RBS, closed. The nearest RBS would be in Hazel Grove.

Jackie Pattison, from Disley Parish Council, said: “Our concern is on local businesses, it does affect footfall. When the Nat West closed the difference was massive.

“We are very disappointed, the nearest RBS in now Hazel Grove. We do a lot of work with the elderly in Disley and they relied on that local contact.

“At the next parish council meeting we will access local feeling and decide what representations to make to RBS.”

An RBS spokesman said: “We now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other in England and Wales - NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland.

“As a result we have reviewed our overall branch footprint in England and Wales and have made the difficult decision to close 54 branches."