Three-time Olympian and World Champion gymnast, Beth Tweddle, has been announced as one of the three new inductees to be added to the City of Champions Hall of Fame.

Tweddle has won numerous medals for her achievements in gymnastics and was the first female gymnast from Great Britain to win at the World Championships, European Championships, and the Olympic Games.

Following retirement, Tweddle’s profile has allowed her to take on a variety of media and sporting work.

She featured in and won Dancing on Ice, while also competing in Dancing on Ice All-Stars and The Jump.

After finding that many gymnastics clubs were overbooked, Tweddle started Total Gymnastics with the help of former Olympic swimmer, Steve Parry.

Total Gymnastics, an organisation which offers gymnastics in schools and leisure centres to help give children a chance to try gymnastics.

Tweddle holds academies across Cheshire, available for children aged two plus.

The academies can be found at Chester University, Ellesmere Port Sports Village, Total Fitness Chester, Total Fitness Crewe, Total Fitness Wilmslow, Total Fitness Wrexham and Warrington Campus.

The City of Champions gala dinner will be a star-studded event that aims to acknowledge and celebrate the success of people in the areas of sport, education and business, who are giving back to the next generation of champions.

Three new individuals will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, Beth Tweddle being one of them, to stand alongside previous winners such as Dame Kelly Holmes, Rio Ferdinand, Tracey Neville, Sir Chris Hoy and Mike Summerbee.

Organised by Olympian Diane Modahl, the Diane Modahl Sports Foundation and Manchester City Council, the gala offers local businesses the chance to rub shoulders and dine with sportsmen and women from a number of fields.

The North West-based charity champions young people from disadvantaged areas in the region and aims to help empower them in all areas of life.

Commenting on her induction, Beth said: “I am so honoured to be joining the City of Champions Hall of Fame and to be listed alongside so many inspirational sportsmen and women.

“The work done by the Diane Modahl Sports Foundation is truly incredible.

“Being from the North-West myself, I’m delighted to see the amazing work that the Foundation does in Manchester to help young people reach their full potential.

“I’m very excited to discover what the future will bring in the run-up to this amazing fundraising event and beyond that, and I’m looking forward to meeting so many other incredible people in the worlds of sport, business and education.”

Co-founder and CEO of DMSF, Diane Modahl, also commented: “I am extremely pleased to announce, on behalf of the Diane Modahl Sports Foundation and the city of Manchester, that Olympic and World Champion British gymnast, Beth Tweddle, will be inducted into the City of Champions Hall of Fame in November.

“As the first female gymnast from Great Britain to win a medal at the European Championships, World Championships and the Olympic Games, Beth is an incredible inspiration to young sportsmen and women across the city and country.

“Her dedication, passion and love of sport is exactly what is needed to encourage young people to reach their full potential everywhere in life. We are delighted to welcome her to the Hall of Fame.”

The gala will take place at the Midland Hotel in Manchester on November 1, and will be hosted by BBC broadcaster Will Perry.

Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased here

www.eventbrite.com/e/city-of-champions-gala-dinner-tickets-45892252964