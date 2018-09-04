Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

South Cheshire’s best and worst GP surgeries, as rated by patients, have been revealed.

Patients in England were sent questionnaires to take part in the GP Patient Survey between January and March, and 1,946 patients responded from the NHS South Cheshire clinical commissioning group (CCG) area – which includes Crewe, Nantwich, Sandbach, Alsager and Middlewich.

The Surgery, in Wrenbury, has been ranked as the best practice in the area, with 99 per cent of patients who responded saying they have a good overall experience – well above the national average of 84%.

But The Kiltearn Medical Centre, in Nantwich, was the lowest-ranked practice by patients who responded, with 75% saying they have a good overall experience.

A spokesman at NHS South Cheshire CCG said: “The GP patient survey is one of many tools that we use to monitor patient experience and access to GP services.

“The survey reinforces that patients trust GP services to deliver quality care.

“We are working closely with practices to explore new technologies that make it a lot easier for patients to book appointments and prescriptions online with their practice, and support extended access to GP appointments.”

The survey evaluates each GP practice on patients’ experience of making appointments, waiting times, perceptions of care at appointments, practice opening hours, and out-of-hours services.

At The Surgery, 99% of respondents were satisfied with their experience of making an appointment, and they also found it easy to get hold of someone on the phone.

However, Dr Jonathan Griffiths, chairman of NHS South Cheshire CCG, has previously criticised the GP Patient Survey.

In a post on his blog called Best and Worst?, the Winsford GP said: “While I understand that people want information about the kind of service they can expect to receive in any one particular surgery compared to others in the town, you need to remember that it can be like comparing apples with oranges.

“The geographical location of each practice along with quirky historical preferences by patients means that every practice has a unique demographic make-up. The ability of the practice to meet the needs and expectations of the population it serves therefore varies considerably.”

The overall GP Patient Survey 2018 results for South Cheshire:

The Surgery 99%; The Cedars 97%; Greenmoss 96%; Oaklands 93%; Audlem 92%; Ashfields 91%; Rope Green 90%; Merepark 90%; Millcroft 85%; Haslington 85%; Hungerford 85%; Nantwich 83%;

Tudor 79%; Earnswood 78%; Grosvenor 78%; Waters Edge 76%; Kiltearn 75%.