The UK's number one bestselling crime thriller writer David Baldacci is coming to WH Smith in Chester to sign copies of his new novel The Fallen next Thursday (April 12).

David, who will be in the Eastgate Street store from 12.30pm, is one of the world’s bestselling and favourite thriller writers.

The Fallen is the fourth title in the Amos Decker crime series, following the bestselling Memory Man, The Last Mile and The Fix.

A blurb for the book says: “Amos Decker is David’s uniquely created character. He is a special agent with the gift of a remarkable memory. He is a sad but lovable character who is still mourning the murder of his wife and daughter.

“Small towns which have seen better times are not unusual. But the mysterious events in Baronville, Pennsylvania, are raising the highly-tuned antennae of Amos Decker and his FBI partner, Alex Jamison. What was supposed to be a relaxing vacation turns into a murder investigation when two bodies are found in a nearby deserted house.”

With over 130 million copies in print, Baldacci’s books are published in over 80 territories and 45 languages.

HIs first novel Absolute Power became a movie directed by and starring Clint Eastwood and his King and Maxwell novels were adapted into a TV series.

While researching his novels, David Baldacci has been inside the buildings of some of the world’s leading intelligence agencies, meeting real-life spies and intelligence leaders. David has met with at least four US Presidents who all enjoy his books.

David is also the co-founder, along with his wife, of the Wish You Well Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to eliminating illiteracy across America.

Still a resident of his native Virginia, for more information visit the website and on Facebook .