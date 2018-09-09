Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family pet that went missing eight days ago has been found dead after being hit by a train between Cuddington and Northwich.

Dougal, a three-year-old Spanish Water Dog, had run off while being walked by Cuddington Kennels on Wednesday, August 29.

His owners frantically searched for their beloved pet by putting up posters and creating a Facebook page.

Their search for him even reached New Zealand, a response which owner Amy Wright described as 'amazing'.

Unfortunately their efforts were in vain as a deceased dog found on a train line near where he ran off was identified as Dougal on Thursday, September 6.

In a statement issued that same day Ms Wright said: "It seems there was a reported incident involving a dog being hit on the line about 15.00 on 29th August, the day Dougal escaped, however neither the kennels nor ourselves were alerted, despite Dougal being logged with Network Rail – we even sent a poster which was supposedly distributed to drivers.

"It then became apparent that Mitie who are responsible for clearing deceased animals from the line in that area, had not in fact done so, hence the identity of the dog remained unknown until finally late today (Thursday, September 6) when a member of Mitie staff travelled from Peterborough (the local person is on holiday) and retrieved Dougal’s body from the line."

Ms Wright added: "The suffering caused to Dougal’s family is immeasurable, and the efforts put in by so many people over the last eight days was in vain – we are all grieving tonight, and angry that so many people failed his family."

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "We appreciate the distress that can be caused when a family pet is lost on the railway and we try and retrieve animals as soon as possible.



"In these situations, access to the track by specialists is carefully managed so it takes place at the earliest possible time in a safe way which does not put anyone at risk."

When the Chester Chronicle got in touch with them, Mitie said that when they were contacted by Dougal's owner on Thursday (September 6) they 'immediately attended to collect the dog and returned him to her that afternoon'.