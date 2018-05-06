Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Belgrave Primary School in Westminster Park has been supporting six parents from its half marathon team who have been training for months and seeking sponsorship for the school.

The PTA has been promoting the efforts of the team on the school’s website, the PTA Facebook page and at the Welcome To Summer Event which was held two days before the Chester Half Marathon.

The school is raising money for the PTA who have funded residentials to the Menai Centre, a sound system for the hall, friendship benches, play equipment and theatre visits.

Headteacher Deanne Garratt has a record of all the photos over the years which will all be on display at the school’s 50th anniversary exhibition and celebrations on June 29 at the school.

The Belgrave PTA team has been running the half marathon for the last 12 years which the headteacher considers to be a fantastic achievement showing the commitment and enthusiasm of the parents.

This year Lucy Grattan, who is the vice chair of the PTA, was very pleased with her time of one hour and 40 mins.

High numbers of pupils and their families always take part in the fun run around the racecourse which starts shortly after the main race and this year was no different with more than 25 pupils taking part.

On Monday in assembly the headteacher shared the photos from the fun run and the half marathon which everyone enjoyed.