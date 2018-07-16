Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum of three and special needs teaching assistant from Beeston is to open Weight Watchers groups after shedding an incredible four stone with the programme.

Weight Watchers offers a healthy approach to weight management with a flexible and liveable plan that guides members towards a balanced diet that allows them to enjoy all the things they love and still lose weight.

Fiona Quarterman is setting up meetings in the Tattenhall and Boughton areas and extending the Weight Watchers offering for potential new and existing members in the area by providing another meeting group in Tarporley on Mondays at 5.30pm.

Before joining Weight Watchers and kick-starting her weight loss journey in January, Fiona was struggling to manage her weight gain alongside several health conditions linked to a connective tissue disease.

She said: “Weight Watchers helps me to lose weight by guiding me towards healthy and nutritious food choices and I am excited to be able to share this with new and existing members in Tarporley, Tattenhall and Boughton.

“I am now half way to my goal weight and am looking forward to supporting and inspiring members to achieve their goals towards a healthier life and fully understand the journey we are sharing.”

Fiona’s groups will meet at: Tarporley Community Centre every Monday at 5.30pm; The Barbour Institute, Tattenhall every Friday at 9.30am; Caldy Valley Church, Boughton every Wednesday from 6pm.

To find out more about Weight Watchers, call Fiona Quarterman on 07717680022 or visit www.weightwatchers.com/uk .