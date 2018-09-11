Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

City centre bar and music venue Alexander’s Live will regain full use of its beer garden after a long-running dispute was settled with Chester Cathedral landlords.

The cathedral had been enforcing covenants that no food or alcohol was to be served and no structures be allowed on part of the garden following a civil case.

An appeal was lodged by the Thompson Cox Partnership, who hold the head lease for the property with the cathedral, but this has now been withdrawn after it was agreed TCP would buy the freehold for the whole site.

The news will be welcomed by tenant Jamie Northrop, who took over running of Alexander’s in late 2015.

Having only half the beer garden at his disposal caused a massive headache for Jamie in trying to host music festivals because the amount of space is now so limited. Chester Urban Wildlife Group instead created a beautiful wildflower meadow on the unusable part of the garden.

But in a joint statement, it was revealed the whole beer garden will be available in future.

Rod Cox, a partner in Thompson Cox (TCP), said “This agreement is a definite win-win situation and the cathedral have really thought very creatively to find a solution that is a genuine benefit to both parties. The settlement, in which TCP acquire a further interest in the area, means that perhaps as early as next year.

“After the remaining red tape has been unravelled, events can resume on the whole of the Abbey Green Garden of Alexander’s Live.

“I am sure that both parties feel that the last four years have been damaging and a waste of resources. The silver lining is that a firm workable agreement not only reinstates Alexander’s festivals but deepens our relationship as neighbours working together for the enhancement of the whole area.”

(Image: Stuart Bogg)

The parties have agreed to terminate all legal actions and negotiated a structure to co-operate as neighbours in all aspects of the management of their adjoining properties, including dispute resolution, which is being described as a model of its kind.

They have also agreed to work together to promote integrated development and the improvement of the Northgate Quarter generally.

Carolyn Bruce, executive director of Chester Cathedral, said “We have a responsibility to manage our affairs prudently and to direct our efforts to make our estate a showpiece for Chester. We are now confident of establishing an effective working relationship that will benefit the operation of Abbey Green and Rufus Court and their occupiers, residents and visitors.”