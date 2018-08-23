Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters from Chester, Ellesmere Port, Frodsham and Helsby had the time of their lives at Chamboree - Cheshire’s International Scout and Guide Camp.

The event is only held every four years and this year the week-long camp had a very special opening guest – Chief Scout Bear Grylls.

He arrived at the Tabley campsite to a rapturous welcome and delighted the crowds as he visited different activities around the site’s main arena.

More than 5,000 young people attended the pirate-themed camp, which was put together and staffed by a dedicated team of more than 300 hard-working volunteers who dedicated more than two years to the project.

This inspiring event offers a creative and challenging week of activities for young people and featured an outdoor theatre, with a specially written show created by Sam Erskine from the Everyman Theatre in Liverpool, an international circus, scuba diving, snorkelling and a planetarium.

There were also different activity zones including adventure, sports, survival, engineering, science and technology, global and arts and crafts teaching a variety of skills for life.

Chester Explorer Scout Emily Jones, 14, said “This is my first Chamboree and I’ve really enjoyed meeting people from different countries. The activities have been really good and Bear’s visit was very exciting.”

More than 20 countries were represented at Chamboree with visitors coming from as far away as St Helena and the Ascension Islands.