BBC TV’s Antiques Roadshow is coming to the National Trust property at Erddig in Wrexham on Thursday, July 26.

Presenter Fiona Bruce and the team of Antiques Roadshow experts will be waiting to welcome you, so dust off your family heirlooms and dig out those car boot bargains and bring them along for free advice and valuations to visitors.

Last year, the programme celebrated four decades on the road with some truly amazing finds, as Fiona said: “Can this year be even better than our last? We’ll have to go some way to top the most valuable Faberge ever seen on the programme, a correction to Darwin’s theory of evolution by the great man himself and one of the best collections of show business memorabilia ever seen by our experts.

“But I have every confidence we’ll do it and the thousands of people that come along to see us will pull some extraordinary things out of their bags, trolleys, bits of newspaper, suitcases, boats - and one year even out of a cart led by a dog. I can’t wait.”

Robert Murphy, series producer of Antiques Roadshow, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors when we bring Antiques Roadshow to Erddig.

“It’s a much-loved property with great character and we’re looking forward to seeing cherished objects and hearing personal stories from the people of Wales and beyond.

“It’s a great free, family day out and you can see how we make one of BBC One’s most popular programmes. Our team of experts are on hand to help visitors discover the hidden history of their objects – you never know, it might just be your item that turns out to be something very special and potentially very valuable!”

A picturesque country house Erddig, on the Welsh borders, dates back to the 17th century. The last owner, Simon Yorke, was a recluse who refused to part with anything and the National Trust took over running this time capsule in 1973.

Doors open at 9.30am and close at 4.30pm. Entry to the show is free, everyone is welcome, and no tickets or pre-registration required.

Visitors are welcome to just turn up on the day but they can also share their stories about the special items they are bringing along using Share Your Story on the Antiques Roadshow website.

Alternatively, email: antiques.roadshow@bbc.co.uk or write to Antiques Roadshow, BBC, Whiteladies Road, Bristol, BS8 2LR.