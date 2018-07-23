Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The BBC Sunday Politics show discussed whether the closure of private schools like Hoole ’s Abbey Gate Prep School was due to the introduction of state-funded free schools.

The prep school, for ages three to 11, in Clare Avenue, shut its doors for good on Friday, July 13, after more than 100 years.

Presenter Phil McCann, who was filmed outside Abbey Gate Prep School followed by the state-funded St Martin’s Academy free school in nearby Hoole Road, said: “Parents here were charged around £3,000 a term and in a letter to them, the headteacher blamed the decision to close on the increasing number of local independent schools and free schools like this free school less than ten minutes’ walk away.

“It opened five years ago and it’s been rated ‘Outstanding’ by OFSTED and unlike the school down the road it doesn’t charge any fees.”

In the six years since free schools were introduced around two thirds of all school closures had been in the private sector, said Phil. This compared with around one third in the preceding six years.

Dr Carl Emery, from Manchester University, commented: “Perhaps free schools are gathering some of those more wealthier parents; those parents who may be have more power in the community, that could be one answer. I’m not sure. Another answer could quite simply be that the number of private schools, from your figures, was decreasing. Perhaps that’s because some of the private schools have got bigger.”

Abbey Gate Prep School held a presentation day to which ex-pupils, staff and friends were invited. This was followed by a sale of the school contents on Thursday of last week (July19).

Headteacher Sally Ann Rhodes-Leader told parents earlier this year: “I am writing today with some difficult news. With regret, the governors at Abbey Gate Prep School have decided to close the school at the end of this term. As all of you know, Abbey Gate Prep is home to some of the most dedicated teachers and lovely children in the Chester area.

“However, the increasing number of independent and free schools in the area and our small class sizes means that the school is no longer viable. We are making this difficult decision now so that families have as much time as possible to make other plans for next school year. We will of course provide assistance to families seeking other schools.“

Originally called Abbey Gate School, the school was founded in 1910 but previously based in Walpole Street and later Victoria Road, Chester , before moving to the former All Saint’s Infant School in Clare Avenue, Hoole, in September 2006.