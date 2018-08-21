Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Centuries ago, England's castles survived sieges, wars and bombardments but in 2018 they are facing a new threat - severe weather.

Conservation charity English Heritage has launched a crowd funding appeal to protect UK castles like Beeston from invasive weeds, penetrating damp and heavy weather conditions.

This year approximately £1.9m will be spent on wall repairs including removing deep-rooted harmful weeds like ivy and valerian which is why, as part of its #LoveCastles summer season, English Heritage is calling on the public to help defend the stone landmarks for future generations to enjoy by trying to raise £50,000 via a crowd funding appeal.

Kate Mavor, English Heritage’s chief executive, said: “So far this summer we’ve seen more people than ever visit the castles in our care. But if these fortresses are to survive for future generations to enjoy, we need people’s help to defend them today – not from sieges or cannon balls but from weeds and damp, the wind and the rain.”

"Throughout the year, experts are undertaking urgent conservation work at English Heritage castles across the country.

"At some castles, this involves removing extensive ivy, shrubs and sometimes even trees whose roots are growing deep into the castle walls.

"Once that work has been done, the castle walls need to be repaired and this can involve re-bedding the loose masonry before using bespoke lime mortars to repoint the joints that have been forced open by strong roots. In some cases they will have to replace eroded stones to strengthen weakened walls," she added.

"But this highly-skilled conservation comes at a high cost. Since English Heritage became a charity in 2015, we’ve had to rely more and more on the generosity of our members, visitors, and each castle’s local community to support our work.

"Please help to protect England’s castles for future generations by supporting English Heritage’s castle crowd-funding appeal."

£25 can pay for one square metre of invasive vegetation to be expertly removed

£50 can pay for three hours of the skilled stonemasonry needed to conserve the walls

£75 can pay for half a square metre of stonework to be repointed with bespoke lime mortars

In return, supporters of English Heritage’s castles crowd-funding appeal will receive rewards for their generosity including private tours of Beeston Castle.

To donate, click here