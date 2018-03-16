Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in Cheshire West and East this weekend as the ‘mini beast from the East’ ushers in another cold spell.

Forecasters are warning freezing conditions could cause problems at any time between midnight tonight (Friday, March 16) up until midnight on Sunday.

Much of the country is covered by the weather alert.

The yellow warning for Saturday states: “A band of rain will turn more widely to snow early Saturday morning followed by scattered snow showers through the remainder of the day. These showers may become more prolonged, particularly during the evening. Any melting of lying snow will lead to an ice risk on untreated surfaces on Saturday morning and night.

“Travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel is possible. Some rural communities could become cut off and power cuts may occur. Some injuries from slips and falls are possible on icy surfaces.”

As for Sunday, the Met Office has issued similar advice because snow showers are likely to continue throughout the day, with the added warning.”Significant wind chill will be another factor."

Meanwhile, drivers are urged to be prepared before setting out on journeys after Highways England issued a severe weather alert for snow.

With snow forecast throughout the weekend, gritting teams will be working around the clock to treat roads and keep traffic moving on motorways and major A roads.

Drivers are advised to avoid trans-Pennine roads, including the M62 (junctions 21 to 25), A628 and A66, if at all possible as well as the M1 between junctions 35 (Rotherham) and 47 (Garforth), the M606 near Bradford and the M621 near Leeds.

Highways England’s head of road safety Richard Leonard said: “Our gritter drivers will be out treating our roads around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“Make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed if you need to travel because, even in conditions that seem normal and when the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.”