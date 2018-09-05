Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's more good news for the £80m Barons Quay shopping centre in Northwich which has attracted another major retailer in the form of Sports Direct.

Until recently the Cheshire West and Chester Council -led scheme was only occupied by an Asda , Odeon cinema, Costa Coffee and Wildwood restaurant.

But in recent months it has been revealed that fashion retailer H&M, toy shop The Entertainer and now Sports Direct, are all moving in.

Former Cheshire county councillor Andrew Needham had described the shopping centre as a ‘glass town of empty retail units’.

(Image: Ian Cooper)

Cllr Sam Naylor, CWaC member for Winnington and Castle, said he would be ‘dead and buried’ before Barons Quay began to make a profit.

But given the state of the retail market it does seem likely the new tenants will have been negotiated very favourable terms. CWaC, which was last year reported to be shelling out £40,000 a week in interest payments on a £62m loan, says the deals are confidential.

Earlier this year The Chronicle reported CWaC was to spend an extra £1.3m of taxpayers’ money to market the struggling scheme.

Councillor Brian Clarke , cabinet member economic development and infrastructure, remains upbeat.

He said in a statement: “We are committed to the regeneration of Northwich, the council has a proud history of investment in the town. We believe Northwich is thriving – with a raft of new independent shops filling Witton Street, Barons Quay, and our masterplan for Weaver Square which will help to join up different areas of the town centre and provide people with places to live, shop, eat and relax.

“Northwich town centre has already seen a 10 per cent increase in footfall. £20 million of investment has completely transformed the waterfront, which is now home to a Waitrose supermarket, extra care housing and marina, flood defences have been installed and funding secured for public realm and highway improvements.

“Barons Quay was only completed and handed over last November and phase one included Asda, Wildwood and the Odeon cinema – all trading successfully, taking 40 per cent of available space. We are pleased to have agreed the recent deals at Barons Quay with Sports Direct, the Entertainer and our leading fashion anchor (taking occupancy to over 60 per cent), they are great names for the town and we expect to be able to announce further new tenants very soon.

“The council is unable to disclose details of the commercial arrangements it has with tenants. However the terms offered are in line with market conditions and consistent with the terms that are currently being offered by commercial landlords. Northwich and Barons Quay are proving they are very much open for business.”