A special baptism and confirmation service was held at the River Dee in Chester.

On a spectacular sunny day, Christ Church Chester, Church of England Parish Church of Newtown , gathered to support nine baptism and confirmation candidates.

Each of the participants explained their journey of faith before joining Revd Ralph Kemp and Rt Revd Keith Sinclair in the River Dee to be baptised. Bishop Keith then confirmed the candidates on the river bank and led them in communion together.

The morning finished with a brilliant picnic on the river bank, joining together to celebrate this wonderful annual event.

Christ Church is a Church of England and parish church of Newtown, Chester. The church is located near Northgate Arena and the fire station. They meet for Sunday services at 9:30am and 11am, welcoming all people to join the diverse community.

The church works within the local area, students, young people and hold a weekly drop-in cafe for vulnerable and homeless people.

Associate vicar the Revd Ralph Kemp said: “This was a fantastic morning and a real highlight of our church year. This is the third year we have done this and we hope it will continue to be an annual event at Christ Church. Thank you to Bishop Keith and all the candidates who braved the river and allowed us to celebrate with them in the sun shine.”