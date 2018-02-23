Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mystery surrounding a strange banner which appeared in the skies above Chester on Thursday (February 22) has been solved.

The Chronicle newsroom spotted the banner being towed behind a plane as did several people according to social media.

It read: “Labour – Darkest Hour UK.”

Most seemed confused about the message, which some suspected was a reference to the new Bafta-winning and Oscar-nominated film Darkest Hour about Winston Churchill.

However, it would now appear the publicity stunt was meant as an attack on the Labour Party and Jeremy Corbyn in particular using a play on words because of the movie.

Alan Elliott, owner of Blackpool-based Air Ads, one of two pilots who flew the banner over Chester and Crewe yesterday, said: “Our client thinks the Labour Party is not the best thing for this country.”

He said the publicity stunt had been ongoing since last November with a previous message that read ‘Labour is Death UK’.

Alan added: “What I’m authorised to say is my client is getting on in years and he’s highly committed to this. He asks for regular updates about where we’ve been and what response there’s been. He’s anti-communist and he thinks Corbyn is the worst thing that could happen to this country and he loves his country.”

Alan said virtually the whole of the north east, the north west and the Midlands had been covered so far with ‘lots more to do’. A stir was caused recently following a flight above the skies of Stratford-upon-Avon. The destination was chosen because Alan's client was apparently evacuated from Coventry to a village near there during the war.

It was Chester businessman and charity worker Adam Dandy who suggested a call to Air Ads to solve the mystery because last year he hired Alan’s team to tow the message ‘Peace & Love to All from Dandys’. He ruled himself out as the client in this case saying he preferred to remain non-political.

Air Ads boss Alan commented: “Adam is worth a mention. He’s a great guy and the work he’s doing for the homeless in Chester is amazing.”