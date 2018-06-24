Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eighty staff members from MBNA and the Chester Business Park completed The Life Centre’s 5k Fun Run, with support and encouragement from Nuffield Health’s corporate site, The Life Centre at MBNA.

The route took the participants down the Duke of Westminster’s drive, originally a carriage drive to the Duke’s Eaton Hall.

It marked the end of a Couch to 5k programme for many of the runners who have worked hard over the last nine weeks to achieve their first ever 5k run.

Runners gathered at MBNA where they completed a group warm up before setting off.

Marshals spurred the runners on at the half way point at Nuffield Health, The Grosvenor Chester Hospital, as they turned to head back to the finish.

The corporate Nuffield gym at MBNA, which officially opened in 2002, partnered up with Chester’s specialist running store Up and Running and Brooks to ensure the new runners were ready to start their training with the correct footwear following a gait analysis.

On the day, Up and Running also generously provided goodie bags for all finishers and discount vouchers for supporters.

What’s more, each runner received an engraved finisher’s medal to mark their achievement.

Ailsa Rainey, marketing and business development lead at Nuffield Health Chester, The Grosvenor Hospital, said: “We are extremely proud to see our staff organising such a heavily attended event in Chester.

“Exercise is a great way to de-stress when working and we would like to congratulate everybody who took part.”

Victoria Jones, fitness manager at The Life Centre, said: “It’s been a great sense of achievement for all the Couch to 5k runners to complete the course, some of whom had never ran anywhere near this distance before.

“It was great to see so many other people take part in this event to support them.”