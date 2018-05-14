Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Inspired Villages will be offering residents the opportunity to meet former Great British Bake Off contestant Howard Middleton at their Tattenhall site, Gifford Lea, for a Royal Wedding garden party to remember.

The event, which is free to enter, will consist of a live screening of the wedding, afternoon tea and a Royal Wedding themed Bake Off Competition.

Gifford Lea is giving all baking enthusiasts a treat this month by inviting them to take part in the Royal Wedding Bake Off competition by bringing their own Harry and Meghan inspired creation.

Howard will also be bringing along a recipe for his very own take on the Royal Wedding cake.

All entries to the competition will be judged by Howard, who will then select a ‘star baker’.

Residents of Tattenhall were offered the chance to meet with Howard at Gifford Lea’s Christmas Bake Off event, where he charmed the crowds with his quirky personality and amusing anecdotes.

Starring in the fourth series of the show, Howard was a firm favourite and became well-known for the infamous ‘custardgate’ incident.

Since the show, Howard has appeared as a panel contestant on Bake Off’s spin-off programme An Extra Slice, written his first book Delicious Gluten Free Baking, and now regularly demonstrates at food shows and festivals across the country.

Sales and marketing director at Inspired Tattenhall, James Cobb said: “We are delighted that Howard will be returning to Gifford Lea for our Royal Wedding celebration.

“Howard was a true hit with those who attended our Christmas event, so we very much look forward to welcoming guests from throughout Cheshire and beyond to what promises to be an exciting and thoroughly entertaining event.”

The Royal Wedding event will be taking place on Saturday, May 19 at 11am, at Gifford Lea in Frog Lane, Tattenhall.

To secure your place call 01829 289 124 or email tattenhall@inspiredvillages.co.uk.