A volunteer bereavement counsellor is training hard for the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon with high hopes of raising more than £2,000 for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

Volunteering at the hospice has given Paula Reynolds, 41, an insight into the lives of some of the people it has supported and given her the willpower and strength to complete the 26-mile challenge.

Paula said: “I decided to run for the hospice as during my volunteering work I have seen how the hospice bereavement team help and therefore recognise the invaluable work they do in supporting local families following a bereavement.”

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd’s counselling service has a dedicated and professional team providing support to people throughout West Cheshire who are dealing with bereavement following the death of a loved one, regardless of when, where or how they died.

Hospice bereavement counsellor Carol Jones said: “It is really pleasing to hear how Paula has been inspired after speaking to some of the families we have supported. We are truly grateful to Paula and will be supporting her every step of the way and also encourage people to support her fundraising efforts.”

On Sunday, April 22, Paula Reynolds will join 13 other runners as part of the hospice team on the start line in Greenwich Park to run the iconic marathon in aid of the hospice, all hoping to raise thousands to help the local hospice continue to care for those living with life-limiting illnesses and support their loved ones.

Since hearing that she had been awarded a gold bond place to take part in the London Marathon for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, Paula has been busy organising raffles and fundraising events to reach the £2,000 target.

To sponsor Paula, visit her Virgin Money page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/paula-reynolds.

If you fancy taking on a run to support the hospice contact fundraising@hospicegs.com for help and support.

All money raised will contribute to the £11,000 needed each day to enable the hospice to support local people affected by a life-limiting illness.