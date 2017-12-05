Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff and pupils at The Queen’s Lower School in Chester were left feeling inspired after a visit by acclaimed author Matt Haig.

Matt spoke to girls in Years 3-6 about his career as an author and particularly his new book ‘Father Christmas and Me’ before taking questions.

Pupils asked him about how he planned and wrote his stories, how long it takes him to finish a book, where he found his inspiration and what books he likes to read when he’s not writing.

He was extremely impressed by the pupils’ knowledge and the excellent standard of questioning, and praised the girls’ enthusiasm and excellent behaviour.

As well as a number one bestselling author for adults, Matt has also won the Blue Peter Book Award, the Smarties Book Prize and been shortlisted three times for the Carnegie Medal for his stories for children and young adults.

His titles for children include ‘Shadow Forest’, ‘The Runaway Troll’ and ‘How to be a Cat’, and for older teens ‘The Last Family in England’, ‘The Humans’ and ‘The Radleys’, as well as a number of non-fiction titles.

Head of lower school Rachel Cookson said: “We were so pleased to welcome Matt to the school to talk to the girls and he gave a truly inspiring and engaging session that everyone really enjoyed.

“Most of the girls jumped at the opportunity to get their books signed while he was with us. This was a fantastic experience and a great way to further enhance their love of quality literature.”