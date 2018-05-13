Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award-winning restaurant has received congratulations from its local MP.

The Holdi Restaurant on Chester Road in Little Sutton received the award as runner-up in the north west section of the Tiffin Cup 2018.

The annual British competition is run by the Tiffin Club to find the best South Asian restaurant in the United Kingdom. Nominees are selected by their constituency and then put forward by their local MPs.

Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders nominated Holdi following an online consultation with constituents to find the local South Asian restaurant with the most recommendations for great food and good service.

He said he was delighted to be able to present the staff at the restaurant with their certificate and Tiffin Cup 2018 Apron.

“I am delighted to pass on the award to a restaurant in my constituency who has an excellent reputation for fabulous Asian cuisine and excellent staff who provide such a great experience for their diners.

“Well done Ali and all his staff at the Holdi,” said Mr Madders.