Avon UK and Liverpool Ladies FC (LLFC) and have recognised aspiring female footballers from LLFC Sister Club Hartford FC, by presenting young players with a selection of special prizes for their commitment and improved performance during the season.

As part of the beauty brand’s landmark sponsorship of LLFC, the ‘company for women’ invited Reds captain Gemma Bonner to award the most improved player from each age group – from U9 to U14 – a shirt signed by the Liverpool Ladies team and a letter from Bonner in recognition of their hard work.

The event kicked off a series of special presentations which will take place across all the LLFC Sister Clubs, with Ladies’ shirt sponsor Avon keen to highlight the importance of working hard , enjoying the game and having aspirational role models in LLFC players while rewarding young grassroots players for their commitment and enthusiasm.

Bonner headed down to Hartford FC’s training ground to meet the promising young players, present their prizes and offer some words of advice on playing and progressing within the women’s game.

Director of beauty and advertising at Avon Stephen Rendu said: “We’re delighted to recognise the players from Hartford FC and LLFC’s other Sister Clubs with a signed shirt and the opportunity to meet their footballing heroes.

“We kicked off our partnership with LLFC with research which found that 50% of women and girls felt that barriers still existed for them to play sport1. Together with LLFC, we’re committed to breaking down these barriers and hope to inspire girls of all ages to achieve their ambitions and get involved in the game.”

Liverpool Ladies FC captain Gemma Bonner said: “It’s been great to come down to Hartford FC to meet these fantastic young players and reward them for all their hard work this season.

“They have all shown great promise and their passion for the game at such a young age is admirable. It’s really important that young players are given the encouragement to pursue their goals.”

LLFC launched the Sister Club programme in spring 2017, and now has 10 Sister Clubs spanning across the North West. Local clubs are invited to become affiliated with LLFC in return for unique experiences, special events the chance to meet the players and coaches.

Avon’s recognition of LLFC’s Sister Clubs comes one year after the announcement of the groundbreaking partnership, which saw Avon become the team’s first independent shirt sponsor to that of their male counterparts – a first for a top flight WSL club.

To find out more about the partnership visit www.avon.uk.com/icanbe .