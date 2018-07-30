Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted cash machine theft at the Co-op in Weaverham .

Officers received reports of an alarm going off and loud bangs at the convenience store in Northwich Road, about 12.50am on July 30.

On arrival police discovered an attempt had been made to access the store. Shutters had been damaged and forced open and the ATM machine had been damaged, but the thieves fled empty handed.

The suspects are thought to have left in a dark hatchback type car with rear lights that didn’t appear to be working.

DC Chris Parker said: “I would appeal to anyone who saw the incident take place or saw suspicious activity before the attempt break in to contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police either on 101 or via this link quoting incident number IML 138780.

Alternatively, details can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.