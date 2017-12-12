Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information following an attempted sexual assault on a woman in Chester.

The 20-year-old was walking along Victoria Court sometime between 4.40am and 4.50am on Thursday (December 7) and had stopped to sort her shoe out when she noticed a man around six to 10 metres behind her.

Once she stood back up the man approached her and pulled her into Victoria Crescent where they struggled before the woman managed to break free.

Police say she then ran along Brook Lane where she saw a bald male in a hi-vis jacket and was spoken to on the junction of Grange Road by a man of Asian origin who was carrying a McColls bag.

The offender is described as a male, 5ft 8ins of a proportionate build wearing a dark, possibly black, hoodie with drawstrings.

DC Jennifer Black said: “This was a very concerning incident. While we continue with our investigation people should remain vigilant and take basic precautions such as not going to isolated areas alone and keeping to well-lit areas.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Jennifer Black on 101 quoting incident number 99 of December 7, 2017.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.