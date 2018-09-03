Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating an arson attack in Warrington this weekend have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

At around 10.34pm on Friday (August 31) three men were seen reversing a black Audi convertible on to grass outside a house on Armstrong Close in Birchwood, Warrington.

The three men then got out of the car before setting it on fire and fleeing the scene, running away towards Glover Road.

Officers are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry in a bid to trace the offenders - including forensic examination, house-to-house enquiries and examining CCTV - but have asked anybody with information about the incident to get in touch.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a vehicle driving in convoy with the black Audi in the area.

Detective Sergeant Alison Howarth, of Warrington CID, said: “I would like to reassure the local community that this is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident and an investigation is underway to find those responsible.

“At this stage we believe the offenders, who were wearing dark clothing and hooded tops, deliberately parked the car outside the address then set it alight with the intention to cause harm to people nearby.

“Fortunately, no-one was injured but this is a serious incident and I am urging anyone with any information to come forward. You can do this by calling Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 171391 or pass on the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries.

“If you do not want to talk to the police directly then information can be passed on via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“We have also received a number of reports of a red vehicle in the area at the time and I would like to speak to the owners of the car as they may be able to assist with our investigation.”