Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a 36-year-old victim was seriously injured at a village near Chester.

Officers were called to a private address in Irons Lane, Barrow, about 6.45pm on Monday (May 7).

Police discovered a 36-year-old man had suffered multiple puncture wounds. He was taken by air ambulance to the major trauma unit at Aintree University Hospital, Liverpool, where he is currently in a stable condition.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. He has since been sectioned under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act.

Detective Sergeant Simon Owen said: “I would like to reassure the local community that this is believed to be an isolated incident.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing, and there is an increased police presence in the local area to provide reassurance.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 57615. Details can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.