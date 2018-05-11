Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The roll-out of a Cheshire Police property marking scheme to 6,000 rural homes was celebrated at a special event.

Operation Shield enables stolen property to be returned to its rightful owner if recovered later.

The initiative uses a state-of-the-art forensic liquid containing a DNA code unique to each household.

Launched in October 2016, the roll-out to Tattenhall and Beeston has taken the total of properties covered to about 6,000 rural homes and farms across West Cheshire.

To celebrate the initial success and raise awareness of the scheme, an event took place at the Barbour Institute in Tattenhall attended by Chief Inspector Mike Evans and Cheshire police and crime commissioner David Keane. Representatives from Selecta DNA, Sanctuary Housing and local parish councils also attended.

PC Gerard Gigg, who has led the roll-out, said: “Shield demonstrates the constabulary is continuing to tackle rural crime in all its forms, sending out a clear message that Cheshire will not be a soft touch for criminals.

“Crime in the rural communities surrounding Chester is low and we are committed to doing all that we can to keep it that way.”

Crime commissioner Mr Keane said: “The work undertaken by PC Gigg and his team is exceptional and I have no doubt that the scheme will make a real difference. Their enthusiasm has been outstanding and this kind of proactive policing is so vital to our rural communities.

“Preventing and tackling rural crime is one of my key priorities as commissioner and I would encourage residents who have benefited from the work of Operation Shield to complete our Rural Crime Survey, which we will be launching shortly, to enable us to measure the progress of this fantastic initiative.”

As part of the roll-out, PC Gigg, supported by local PCSOs and community safety wardens, distributed almost 1,200 Shield DNA kits to homes and farms across Tattenhall and Beeston. Police say the home visits were also a ‘great opportunity’ to engage with residents and listen to their concerns and priorities.

(Image: Cheshire police)

PC Gigg concluded: “I would like to acknowledge the continued support received from Chief Inspector Mike Evans and Inspector Barry Brown.

“Thanks to their ongoing commitment we’ve been able to build stronger relationships with our rural residents; while also making the communities more resilient communities and less attractive to those who want to cause harm.”

To find out more about the Shield initiative, including how it works and to join, visit the website .