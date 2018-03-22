Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are urging witnesses to come forward after three armed men attempted to break into a house in Ellesmere Port .

The intruders were carrying undisclosed weapons when they tried to force entry to a property on Viva Way about 4pm on Monday, March 19, while the occupants were at home.

After failing to get inside they fled in the direction of Rossmore Industrial Estate.

Cheshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the attempted burglary or has any other information that may help with their investigation to get in touch.

Detective Constable Tim Cope said: “I would like to reassure residents that this appears to be an isolated incident.

“It was a frightening experience for the occupiers and we are determined to catch the men responsible and bring them to justice.”

All of the men were white. One of them is described as around 5’ 10” tall and 19 to 23 years old with a freckly/dirty face. He was of slim build, had dark hair shaved very short and ginger stubble.

Another of the men is also described as around 19 to 23 years old and of skinny build. He was about 6’ tall, had a clear complexion and short dark hair. The side of his head was shaved very short with the top slightly longer.

DC Cope added: “If you saw men matching those descriptions in the area around the time of the incident or think you may know who they are please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 14117, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”