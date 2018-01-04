Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed police and firearms officers descended on Chester city centre last night after reports of a handgun sighting - which turned out to be a torch.

Officers were called to City Road just before 11.30pm on Wednesday (January 3) after reports that a fight had broken out and someone was armed with a black handgun.

However, when police arrived they soon established that the 'handgun' was actually a large black torch.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said: " At 11:21pm on 3 January 2018 police received a call reporting four men in the City Road area of Chester City Centre seen running towards the train station.

"It was reported that three appeared to be chasing the fourth and a one of the men appeared to be carrying a black handgun.

"Firearms officers, assisted by a dog patrol and local officers, made a search located the three men. Officers established the handgun was a large black torch."