Armed police officers sprang into action when two men dressed in military gear and allegedly carrying weapons were spotted in Chester city centre.

But when members of Cheshire & North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit swiftly arrived at the scene on Grosvenor Park Road last night (Monday, May 7) they quickly established that the men in question were in fact just promoting an upcoming historical re-enactment event.

West Cheshire Royal British Legion's Chester Poppy Memorial Walk, which takes place on Saturday (May 12), commemorates the centenary of the end of the First World War and will feature re-enactment soldiers as part of the event.

A Cheshire police spokesperson told The Chronicle: "Police were called on Monday, May 7, at 6.30pm to reports of two men dressed in military gear and carrying two replica firearms.

"Officers attended and quickly established there was no harm to the public and the men were promoting a re-enactment event believed to be taking place next week in Chester."