Archaeologists have found a wall from a Roman barrack block after investigations began into the area where the proposed £300m Chester Northgate Development will be built.

The city centre scheme – featuring shops, restaurants, homes and a cinema – will cover a site once occupied by the Roman fortress 2,000 years ago.

That’s why archaeologists are probing underground remains before construction starts.

And already experts believe they have found the remains of a Roman wall in Hamilton Place, at the rear of The Forum shopping centre, which would have formed part of the soldiers’ barracks.

Local planning authorities are obliged to identify and assess the significance of any heritage asset that may be affected to minimise damage.

Archaeologists are digging a small series of trial pits around the Chester Northgate site over coming days.

Starting in Hamilton Place and Trinity Street, this will be followed by works at Princess Street from February 26.

The work at each location should take no more than five to seven days and positions have been carefully picked to reduce disruption. The work areas will have traffic management in place to protect members of the public and the workforce.

What is discovered may shed more light not only on the ancient Roman fortress but also the Medieval/Saxon town that followed.

Councillor Brian Clarke, cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “We don’t expect any disruption for drivers, pedestrians or businesses. The trial holes in Princess Street will require diversions for drivers along Hunter Street and could take up to two weeks.

“During this time the Shopper Hopper Service will drop off and pick up at the old bus stand 13 on Princess Street, next to the taxi rank.”

Backed by Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC), Chester Northgate which will transform the northwest corner of the city with a new market hall, housing, shops, a multi-screen cinema, cafes, bars and restaurants, new hotel, parking for 800 cars and create more than 1,000 jobs.

A public inquiry, held at the University of Chester’s Riverside Innovation Centre, has finished earlier than expected.

It has been considering a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) by CWaC to buy 70 properties in the regeneration area as well as applications to move the market and carry out changes to the highway including closing Princess Street, Trinity Street, Hamilton Place, Crook Street and Goss Street. The ultimate decision rests with the Secretary of State.

For further information about Chester Northgate, visit the website or to discuss a particular issue, call: 0300 123 8123.