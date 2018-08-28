Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was dubbed a 'barking mad' proposal when it was first put on the council agenda.

But following an appeal process, plans to turn a former dog kennels site into three residential homes in Saughall have now been given the green light.

Members of Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC)'s planning committee originally unanimously rejected the planning application to transform the disused kennels in Kingswood Lane, Saughall, with councillors expressing concerns that the plan undermined green belt policy.

Council planning officer Simon Greenwood was jokingly called 'barking mad' after recommending the plan be approved back in November 2017, and the site was described by some as 'not safe for humans to live in in any way', but applicants Paul and Rosaleen Jones appealed the council decision - and have now been granted permission to build the homes.

Inspector Thomas Hatfield addressed the concerns in a written report of the decision, following a site visit that was made on June 26.

In the report he wrote that the applicants had submitted a revised site plan during the appeal process, which proposed 'minor changes' - including the introduction of a boundary fence to ensure no significant overlooking for neighbouring buildings.

Green belt, accessibility and construction concerns

Addressing concerns about the impact on the green belt, Mr Hatfield said provided that all properties on the site preserve the openness of the green belt and do not conflict with the purposes of including land within it, it would not be considered inappropriate in the green belt.

(Image: Andy Scargill)

This includes the re-use of buildings provided they are of permanent and substantial construction, which Mr Hatfield wrote that the appeal buildings were.

He said the single storey structures that were previously used as kennels were 'relatively substantial' buildings constructed in blockwork and appear to have solid concrete floors.

A structural report confirmed that they are in a satisfactory structural condition albeit with some limited signs of distress, but the report conclusion was that the buildings are suitable for conversion and refurbishment for domestic use without major reconstruction.

Whilst some repair works would be required, these would not require substantial replacement of existing external walls- therefore, Mr Hatfield found, the buildings are capable of being converted without major reconstruction works.

Two former office buildings would be demolished for the development, which Mr Hatfield said would result in an overall reduction in built footprint and volume at the site, which would have a 'beneficial effect' on openness.

There had been some concerns that since the site is in a rural location, occupants would have limited access to services, facilities and public transport, but Mr Hatfield said new housing would be ensured to be provided in 'accessible locations'.

In proposing the re-use of the existing rural buildings, the development would accord with this policy and in addition, it would significantly enhance the appearance of the site and its immediate surroundings, he said.

Conditions

However, some conditions have been imposed on the development, which must not begin later than three years from the date of decision.

In the interest of 'certainty' the submission and approval of hard and soft landscape works would be required, as well as details of all external facing materials in order to protect the character and appearance of the area.

A further condition required parking areas to be laid out before the first property is occupied.

And the final condition requires that the development is carried out in accordance with the recommendations in the Extended Phase 1 Habitat Survey, which is necessary to ensure avoidance measures relating to Great Crested Newts are adhered to during the construction process.

Recommending the site for approval, Mr Hatfield said: "The council has had the opportunity to comment on this revised plan and I do not consider that any other party would be prejudiced by my acceptance of it."