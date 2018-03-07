Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Ellesmere Port town centre.

A woman from Ellesmere Port suffered what are believed to be minor injuries in the incident at the Market Square car park, opposite the Asda supermarket, about 2.05pm on Friday, March 2.

The 47-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance to be assessed.

Detective Constable Beverley Jones said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“It occurred in a busy car park and I am keen to hear from anyone who was there at that time and saw a collision involving a silver convertible car and a woman or has any other information that may help with our investigation.

“Anyone with information should call Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 531 of 2 March 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A 68-year-old man from Ellesmere Port who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.