Cheshire Police are urging witnesses to come forward following a collision at Winsford in which a cyclist was seriously injured.



The collision, involving a car and a cyclist, occurred sometime between 6.30am and 6.45am today (Friday, June 29) at the junction of New Road and the A54 Bottom Roundabout.



Following the collision, the driver of the car failed to stop and continued to drive onto the roundabout.







As a result of the incident the cyclist, a 20-year-old local man, suffered serious injuries. He is currently being treated at Crewe's Leighton Hospital.



Anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 107786. Information can also be submitted online here .



To submit dashcam footage to police go online .