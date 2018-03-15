Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager missing from Colwyn Bay may have been travelling by train to Chester, police have said.

Anya Packham, 16, has not been seen since 8.45am on Wednesday, March 14 and North Wales Police are becoming 'increasingly concerned' about her whereabouts.

The youngster from Mochdre, is described as being 5ft 4 inches tall, slim with brown hair and was last seen wearing a mustard coloured jacket, black leggings and pumps.

Police said they believed she was travelling by train to Chester or Manchester.

If you have any information relating to Anya's whereabouts contact North Wales Police on 101.