Cheshire police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was assaulted as she waited at Chester Bus Interchange.

The incident happened between 7.40pm and 8.10pm on Thursday evening (January 25) when a man in his late thirties or early forties approached a group of teenagers who were waiting at Stand H.

Police say the man, who was wearing light grey cotton joggers, a blue waterproof coat and a large red rucksack, became aggressive towards the group and assaulted one of the girls.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information about the incident to contact 101 quoting incident number 843 of 25/01/18. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.