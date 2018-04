Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses to an early hours assault on a man in Chester city centre.

There are few details about the incident which happened between 3am-4am on Pepper Street on Tuesday, March 27.

Officers said they are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the attack and advised people to call 101, quoting incident number 18100083849