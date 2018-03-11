Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Antiques Roadshow-themed talk at a luxury retirement village helped raise £155 for the Lord Mayor of Chester’s chosen charities.

Lord Mayor Cllr Razia Daniels and her husband Stephen visited Boughton Hall, which is owned by Enterprise Retirement Living, for the talk on antique and art nouveua/deco jewellery.

The money raised will go to DIAL West Cheshire, The Unity Centre (CHAWREC) and St Mary’s Handbridge Community Centre.

Operations Manager for Enterprise Retirement Living June Callaghan said: “We were delighted to hold such an interesting event, which also helped support the Lord Mayor’s chosen charities. Boughton Hall is based on a real sense of community and belonging, and we are therefore very keen to help support charities who do such good work for the local area. Our owners were pleased that the Lord Mayor and her husband were able to join us and we received a handwritten note of thanks for the support her charities received.”

DIAL West Cheshire (DIAL House) provides Disability Information and Advice, Shopmobility, and a Community Café and Volunteer Scheme to help disabled people and older people live sustained, independent lives. The results of its work mean that every year thousands of disadvantaged people experience less poverty and reduced isolation.

The Unity Centre is West Cheshire’s Multicultural Hub and is managed by CHAWREC, housing nine different community organisations working in partnership with the Race and Equality Centre and each other. The Unity Centre is a focal point for BME communities, offering a wide range of targeted activities and services from one central point. Members of the wider public are also encouraged to get involved in the Centre, whether by going along to activities hosted there or volunteering to help.

After three years of serious planning and fundraising, the building of a new community centre in Handbridge is expected to complete in June 2018. The new centre will be a hub for community activities across the whole age range, from the very young through to the elderly. Provision includes a hall and two community rooms to meet the needs of a range of organisations, groups and clubs.

Boughton Hall is a Grade II listed hall, which has been carefully restored and offers one and two bedroom apartments as well as communal facilities.