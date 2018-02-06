Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police issued a 48-hour dispersal order in Upton over the weekend, following reports of anti-social behaviour.

It comes after an incident involving a group of youngsters outside a shop on Weston Grove at around 9.30pm on Thursday (February 1).

Although the group had moved on by the time officers arrived, the force issued a dispersal notice which empowers police to take action to disperse groups of two people or more if they believe a member of the community is being harrassed, intimidated, alarmed or distressed.

Cheshire police said: "The dispersal order was put in place for 48 hours covering Friday and Saturday evening. It follows concerns from residents of anti-social behaviour in Upton. Please make sure you know where your children are and what they are up to. We will not tolerate this behaviour.

"Refusal to comply with a direction made under an authorisation is a criminal offence and leaves the individual liable for arrest."

A spokesperson added: "Officers received a report of anti-social behaviour involving a group of youngsters at around 9.30pm on 1 February outside a shop on Weston Grove in Upton.

"The group had moved on when officers arrived and a dispersal notice was put in place that weekend to reassure the local community."