Anti-frackers demand a proposed energy research centre near Chester concentrates on renewables but avoids investigations perceived as supporting the shale gas industry.

Government-funded plans envisage a site at Ince Marshes looking at shale gas as well as carbon capture and storage with a sister site in Glasgow focused on geothermal energy.

But Frack Free Dee want British Geological Survey (BGS), who will deliver the project, to drop the shale gas research element fearing its data will be used to support the fracking industry.

Hydraulic fracturing or fracking is the controversial method used to extract the gas from the shale layer with associated concerns around water and air contamination as well as earthquakes. And the government has made no secret of its intention to convince the public that fracking can be safe using independent research.

In a statement, Frack Free Dee said: “We do not support publicly-funded research into an already failed and discredited industry and call on the British Geological Survey to remove this aspect of their research programme at Ince Marshes. There are significant issues with BGS being seen to promote this industry, including loss of professional reputation as identified in their own strategy.

“Frack Free Dee would be supportive of those aspects of research which would remove our dependence upon fossil fuels, have a positive effect on our communities, and help our nation meet its climate change responsibilities.”

The Ince Marshes site would involve drilling 80 observation boreholes with a base at the University of Chester ’s Thornton Science Park.

BGS says the network of boreholes has been designed to enable scientists to study geology in unprecedented detail, to observe how fluids and gas flow within underground systems.

It’s also argued the monitoring station would keep an independent watchful eye on any commercial operators given permission to frack in the area with all data freely available.

Other areas of research may include exploring carbon capture – the underground storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from power generation. Another avenue could involve investigating the storage of renewable energy from on site wind turbines in the form of compressed air injected underground. This pressure could be released at periods of high demand when the wind isn’t blowing to drive a turbine to generate electricity.

The university hopes some PhD and masters students can be involved in the scientific enquiry.

(Image: UGC)