Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another man has been charged in relation to an incident involving reports of a gun in Ellesmere Port last week.

Kyren Latham, of John Nicholas Crescent, Ellesmere Port appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Saturday morning (January 6) charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

He has been remanded in custody and his case sent to Chester Crown Court.

Latham, 24, is the second man to be charged following the disturbance in the town last Thursday (January 4).

Forty-two-year-old Robert Latham, of Pervical Road, Ellesmere Port, was charged with a public order offence and resisting arrest and is due to appear at Chester Magistrates Court on January 23.

A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of affray is still being dealt with.

Inspector Chris Williams said: “We understand the incident will have caused some concern in the community. Officers acted swiftly and arrests have been made. To provide reassurance we will continue with our increased patrols in the area.”



Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 397 of 4 January 2018. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .