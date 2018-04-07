Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The annual cycling sportive Bike Chester is to provide a cash boost for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd and Ronald McDonald House charities.

The annual sportive will see nearly 1,000 riders from across the region cycle around the stunning Cheshire countryside and out into the rugged mountains of Denbighshire while raising money for the local hospice and the UK’s leading provider of free family accommodation at NHS hospitals.

The ride is organised by Iconic Cycling Events and championed by national property developer Redrow Homes.

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd provides care and support to local people facing life limiting illnesses in Chester, West Cheshire and Deeside.

The hospice receives only around a quarter of its annual £4m running costs from the NHS. The remaining amount is raised through the local community to enable them to deliver a range of services, totally free to those who need it.

Founded in 1989, Ronald McDonald House Charities supports families while their child receives care and treatment in a specialist children’s hospital. The charity provides free ‘home away from home’ accommodation to families at NHS hospitals across the country. Funds from Bike Chester will go towards the houses in Liverpool, Wirral and Manchester.

Caroline Siddall, director of fundraising, lottery and retail at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, said: “On behalf of everyone at the hospice, I would like to thank Bike Chester for once again choosing to support the hospice which helps us make a huge difference to the quality of life of local adults affected by a life limiting condition.”

CEO of Iconic Cycling Richard Best said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the Hospice of the Good Shepherd and Ronald McDonald House charities again this year. They are both charities that do invaluable work within the local community.”

Now in its third year, 2018 Bike Chester will take place on Sunday, June 10 and will start and end at The King’s School in Wrexham Road.

Riders will be given the choice of three rides – the 25-mile social or the 50 or 80-mile challenge – which take in Chester and the surrounding countryside including iconic climbs such as The Horseshoe Pass and The Shelf.

Entry is £36 per ride for the 80 and 50-mile rides or £26 for the 25-mile ride. New to 2018 is a family entry for the 25-mile route at £70 for two adults and two children under 16.

For more information and to register visit the website www.bikechester.co.uk/ . To keep up with the action on social media follow @Bikechester on Facebook and @bikechesterUK on Twitter.

To find out more about the Hospice of the Good Shepherd go to www.hospiceofthegoodshepherd.com/ .