A free Civil War weekend featuring drills displays, musket-firing demonstrations and interactive displays will be taking place at the Anderton Boat Lift in Northwich on Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12 from 10.30am–3.30pm.

This fun weekend of living history is suitable for the whole family and is completely free – both to enter the spectacular site and take part in the activities.

The Anderton Boat Lift, known as one of the Wonders of the Waterways, is part of the Canal and River Trust Charity.

The Civil War is of particular interest for people in the North West as the last battle of the Civil War took place at the Battle of Winnington Bridge near Northwich on August 19, 1659.

This event is commemorated by a plaque on the bridge.

Visitors wanting to know more about this battle are encouraged to talk to the re-enactors and ask questions whilse at the event.

Jonathan Johnson from Colonel Edward Montagu’s Regiment of Foote said: “Montagu’s Regiment and John Bright’s Regiment of Foote are thrilled to be coming to the Anderton Boat Lift for the first time.

“It is a spectacular location by the River Weaver to showcase our sword and musket-firing displays as well as having lots of space for our tents which will show what life would have been like at the time of the Civil War.

“The living history displays will show how food was cooked for the officers and soldiers, and demonstrate seventeenth century crafts such as spinning and button-making. A Justice of the Peace will attend complete with stocks.

“We also hope lots of children will come along to have a go at trying on helmets and armour or even take part in the Kids Drill.”

Graham Woods, duty manager at Anderton Boat Lift, said: “The Civil War was a dramatic and turbulent time in Britain’s history. Its gripping story will be imaginatively brought to life by this weekend.

“We hope that visitors will make the day of it and enjoy looking at the world’s first successful boat lift as well as taking advantage of the site’s shop, tree-top coffee shop and exhibition area. Children can also enjoy the lift’s new £50,000 play area.

“We welcome everyone to this wonderful and action-packed free event.”

Throughout the year, the Anderton Boat Lift offers regular boat trips for which there is a charge.

Visitors can experience how it feels to be magically transported through the lift by this piece of high Victorian engineering.

Alternatively, guests can opt for a special boat trip and learn about the unique industrial heritage of Northwich, a town that has made its living from salt for more than 2000 years.

There is no charge for children under five-years-old and adult charges only apply over the age of 15-years-old.

For the boat trip booking is advisable on 01606 786 777.