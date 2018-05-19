Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Lord Mayor of Chester has officially granted permission to the company of the Chester Mystery Plays to perform at Chester Cathedral this summer.

The traditional Reading of the Banns ceremony took place at Chester Town Hall Square on Saturday, in front of crowds of shoppers, visitors and tourists to the city.

(Image: UGC TMY)

Shepherds and singers from the 200-strong company processed from the historic Eastgate to the Town Hall, where Town Crier David Mitchell beseeched Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels to allow the plays to be put on.

Reading from a specially written script by award-winning playwright Deborah McAndrew, who has penned the full-length version of the 2018 Chester Mystery Plays, Mr Mitchell began his proclamation with the words: “Worshipful Mayor of this fair city, We come today respectfully, Both men and women solemnly, With Chester’s children all, To bow to your authority, And seek permission publicly, To play our plays full heartily, Within the city wall.”

(Image: UGC TMY)

The Lord Mayor then responded: “People of Chester, the players of the city wish to perform The Mystery Plays in the summer of this year.

“These plays are part of the rich heritage of this historic city.

“It is with great pleasure, therefore, that I grant permission for the plays to be performed in the nave of the Cathedral from Wednesday, June 27 to Saturday, July 14.

“Best of luck to all!”

(Image: UGC TMY)

Chairman of the Chester Mystery Plays company, Jo Sykes, said: “In the 15th century, when the Reading of the Banns ceremony was first recorded, it would have been the ‘social media’ of its time, letting the people of the city know that the Chester Mystery Plays were being performed.

“I would like to thank the Lord Mayor, the Town Crier and the dedicated performers from our company for keeping this tradition and the Chester Mystery Plays alive in the 21st century.”

(Image: UGC TMY)

The Chester Mystery Plays are produced only once every five years in the city. The 2018 production is at Chester Cathedral from June 27 - July 14.

Tickets are available from www.chestermysteryplays.com, by telephone on 01244 500 959 or in person at the Chester Cathedral box office.