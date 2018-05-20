Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children, parents and carers are being asked to help shape the future of the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) so that young patients get the best possible care.

Under its Transforming Patient Care programme, NWAS is introducing a number of new initiatives and schemes, one of which is focused on making the service even better for children.

Children, parents and carers from across the North West are invited to get in touch if they are interested in being part of a group that will give their views, feedback and ideas on how the service can be adapted for children.

Volunteers will be invited to join engagement sessions, which will take place at different locations across the region three or four times a year.

Chris Preston, an advanced paramedic who is leading the Transforming Patient Care work for children, said: “We understand that calling an emergency ambulance for your child is something that every parent hopes they will never have to do. If and when it does happen, it can be a stressful and scary time for little ones.

(Image: North West Ambulance Service)

“Our dedicated crews are already brilliant at supporting young patients and their parents and carers, but we just want to do everything we can to make sure a child’s experience of emergency care is positive and empowering while we make sure they get the right care first time.

“That’s why we’re inviting them to get involved - an opportunity to chat at an informal engagement group will help us understand if there is anything we’ve not already thought of that might make their experience of the ambulance service that bit better.”

Children aged 5-15 and their parents, guardians or carers are welcome to get involved, regardless of whether they have used the ambulance service previously.

If you’re interested in shaping the future ambulance service in the North West, please email your details to paediatrics@nwas.nhs.uk and include your name(s), age of the child, telephone number and address, by May 31.

For more information about Transforming Patient Care, visit www.nwas.nhs.uk/transformingpatientcare