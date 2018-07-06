Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Experts have issued an amber health warning for this weekend as the heatwave shows no sign of releasing its grip on the UK just yet.

The Met Office level three alert is in force for the North West from now until 9am on Monday (July 9) and forecasters warn there is a 90% probability of heatwave conditions.

People in Chester and Ellesmere Port can expect the weekend's temperatures to peak on Sunday.

A heatwave action warning is triggered when the Met Office confirms threshold temperatures for one or more regions have been reached for one day and the following night, with the forecast for the following days set to be 90% sure of continuin.

This amber stage requires social and healthcare services to target specific actions at high-risk groups, the ECHO reports.

Advice for this weekend is for at-risk groups to stay out of the sun.

They also advise people to keep their homes as cool as possible – shading windows and shutting them during the day may help and opening them during the night when it's cooler.

People are also advised to keep drinking water and, if they know of anyone who might be at special risk – such as an older person living on their own – make sure they know what to do and are following this health advice.

Advice on how to reduce the risk either for yourself or somebody you know can be obtained from NHS Choices at www.nhs.uk/summerhealth, NHS 111 or from your local chemist.